Astronomy and physics are a bit of a hobby for me, and I enjoy thinking about the vastness of the universe and how telescopes are technically time machines.
Biology is my comfort zone, but after NASA released the first images from the James Webb telescope, I decided to step outside my comfort zone a bit. Carl Sagan once said, “The nitrogen in our DNA, the calcium in our teeth, the iron in our blood, the carbon in our apple pies were made in the interiors of collapsing stars. We are made of star-stuff.” It may sound poetic, but he was stating a scientific fact. The “CHNOPS elements” — carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorous, and sulfur- comprise over 97% of the biology on Earth. These elements are formed by giant dying stars.
We physically are the cosmos, and all of us can be awe-inspired by the first images of humanity’s most advanced space telescope.
The first image released to the public was of a galaxy cluster called SMACS 0723.
The image was taken by Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) after observing this cluster for only 12.5 hours, and the detail produced was staggering.
Thousands of galaxies were revealed in the image. Since it takes time for light to travel, the light collected for this image had been heading to the telescope for 4.6 billion years.
We are seeing SMACS 0723 as it was when our planet was in its infancy! If you take a closer look at this image, you will see some galaxies that appear distorted and blurry.
These galaxies are much further away, but their light is magnified and bent by the mass of the galaxies in SMACS 0723.
This is called gravitational lensing, and the oldest light collected by Webb was from galaxies as they were 13.1 billion years ago. Webb will be powerful enough to observe the universe as it was shortly after the Big Bang.
Another image was of the Southern Ring Nebula, situated about 2,500 light-years from us.
The gas and dust ejected from dying stars in this nebula had always blurred the images from the Hubble telescope, but Webb is more than 100 times as powerful and has a Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). MIRI can observe wavelengths of light in the range of 5 to 28 microns.
This helps Webb see planets, comets, and asteroids better.
Astronomers have speculated that the bright spot in the middle of this nebula was a binary system or two stars orbiting each other.
Still, until Webb’s MIRI image came in, no one had actually seen it.
There is way too much to cover, and the excitement of the astronomy world is more than enough to spark curiosity.
I follow several folks from NASA and various astronomers on social media; their world is buzzing. Webb has already found the distinct signature of water on a gas giant planet called WASP-96 b. Webb’s instruments are capable of detecting the signatures of life on other planets!
Webb has also imaged a cluster of galaxies called Stephan’s Quintet, which lets astronomers learn more about black holes and mergers of galaxies.
It has also taken a beautiful image of the Carina Nebula showing the birthplace of new stars in our own Milky Way.
If you love science and have not done so, please visit NASA’s web page and dive deeply into what this telescope has already produced and what it will show us in the future.
Dr. Jack Brown is the Paris Junior College Science Division chairman. His science articles are published every other Sunday..
