RENO — The City of Reno will host its fourth annual Summer Celebration Event from noon to dark on June 25 in recognition of Independence Day at Reno Kiwanis Park.
The event, which normally sees thousands of attendees throughout the day will feature numerous games and vendors, alongside a live performance from band Mixed Society at 6 p.m.
The affair will also have a bounce house, waterslide and a barbecue cook-off benefitting the Reno Volunteer Fire Department.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to play GellyBall at a cost of $5 per person.
Following the daylong festivities, locals will hunker down for Reno’s famous fireworks show, made possible by numerous community sponsors. Because fireworks cannot be launched within the city limits of Paris, others from across the county come to the Summer Celebration to celebrate Independence Day in traditional fashion.
Reno Kiwanis Park is located at 6800 Pine Mill Rd. and will have three parking locations.
“It’s a family-oriented event. There’s something for everyone,” City Secretary Tricia Smith said.
