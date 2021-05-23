BONHAM–The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will host a public hearing before meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday for a regular weekly session. The meetings will begin at 8:50 a.m. at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St., and will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 851 6155 1444.
The public hearing is to hear comments regarding the proposal to establish a speed limit of 30 mph on CRs 1545 and 1430 in Precinct 1. Following that, Tuesday’s regular agenda items include possible action on the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and continuity of plans, CARES Act funding and any needed supplies. The agenda also includes a proclamation stating May 2021 as Mental Health Awareness Month in Fannin County; discussion with cost estimator regarding the vision for the Fannin County Justice Center; budget amendments for revenue to accept $751,476 in CARES Act money and to accept $3,449,089 in American Recovery Program money; and salary orders by the district court.
The commissioners also are to add members to the Lake Ralph Hall Zoning Committee, to discuss a land separation at the Multipurpose Complex in Bonham and to select the Salary Grievance Committee for the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.