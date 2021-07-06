Paris Harley-Davidson and South Main Iron both hosted July 4 celebrations Saturday after the parade, with live music, food and an eye to the community.
The Harley-Davidson dealership hosted not only a Carter BloodCare van, but Baby Gunn’s Animal Rescue as well. After the event, Baby Gunn said it had seven adoptions and two pending.
“They’re great people and need a little advertisement,” a volunteer said.
“Special thanks to Paris Harley-Davidson for allowing us to be a part of their annual Independence Day celebration, feeding us lunch, the fantastic homemade ice cream, entertainment and coolers of bottled water for everyone,” they posted on Facebook the next day.
At South Main Iron, Kristi Murray and her husband had a table set up under an awning with baked goods to raise money for their baseball team heading to the World Series.
“We’ve raised $150 so far,” Murray said. “We’ve been doing this for several months, and we’ve got enough for rooms (at the hotel). Next weekend we’ll be hosting a cornhole tournament.”
The crowds at either event didn’t overflow, but Carter BloodCare did get three units of blood, and every little bit helps, CBC Director Clinton McCoy said.
“We saw four donors and collected three units,” he said.
Right now, the website advertises the blood supply as critical.
“It’s stayed critical,” McCoy said. “We’re living day to day from our community blood supply. The blood we collect today goes out to our hospitals tomorrow.”
The next mobile blood donation site will be July 17, hosted by United Way of Lamar County.
At South Main Iron, the Paris Sunday food truck dished out ice cream and Colton Gilbreath played music, while at Paris Harley-Davidson, T-Mobile was on-site with free merchandise and the first 150 people got free ice cream. Also, blood donors’ names went into a drawing for Rangers tickets.
