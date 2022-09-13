With months of preparations behind them, the Red River County AgriLife extension agents and all their volunteers are putting the finishing touches on this year’s Red River County Fair.
“One of the main things this year is we are bringing back our buyers dinner for the premium annual sale,” said Meko Carder, the Red River extension agent county coordinator. “All those that were buyers last year will be receiving tickets to this year’s buyers dinner.”
There will, of course, be all the livestock shows with divisions for market swine, commercial heifers, beef, lamb, goats and rabbits.
The competitions for best in show will include food preservation, household textiles and clothing, crafts, art, photography, quilts and agricultural will be held and the winners will be on display for visitors to see.
“The judges are trained in the areas they are interested in,” Carder said. “We have to bring in judges that are all from out of town.”
The fair will kick off for the public with a parade east of town that starts at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 21. The lineup starts before that with participants gathering at the Friendship Baptist Church, 262 US- Business 82.
“We are welcoming anybody that wants to be in the parade, but we can’t have any four-wheelers,” said Parade Chairman Paul Allen of Allen Lumber in Clarksville. “We’ll take side-by-sides, horses, wagons, antique cars and commercial floats.”
People wishing to be in the parade just need to show up for the lineup, he said, adding just no four-wheelers.
The parade will head west from the church toward downtown, then make a right on Walnut Street at the square, then make a right on Broadway Street and head back out of town, he said.
There will be bands playing Wednesday evening and for the run of the fair through Saturday evening. Common Ground will perform Wednesday with Thursday’s music provided by Stacey Musgrove. Twisted Whisky will be on stage Friday night and Musgrove will close out the entertainment with a Saturday show. All the shows will be at the fairground pavilion and will start at 7 p.m.
“I am hoping this year is bigger than ever,” Carder said. “It will be a fun time to get to see everyone and support our kids. I hope everyone will come and enjoy the fair.”
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
