RENO – The city is now the proud owner of a brand new fire truck after council members voted to spend $720,040.71 on a vehicle for the Reno Volunteer Fire Department at Monday night’s meeting.
But the truck won’t be in the city’s possession for another 21 or 22 months.
The council decided to go ahead with the purchase after Fire Chief Chad Graves told members that the price would go up $54,000 by May 1.
The city will use money from the federal American Rescue Plan to pay for the new firefighting vehicle.
A bonus for buying the fire truck is that the seller, Pierce Manufacturing, has nearby service locations with one in Longview and the other in Denton, Graves said.
The council discussed possibly amending the animal ordinance to include a section to limit the number of domesticated pets one household in the city could own.
Police Chief Jeremy Massey said there have been ongoing complaints of noise and odor from residents in the Meadows area of the city.
While some council members felt a number of pets per household should be added to the ordinance, others were not ready to commit to a number.
Massey said most of the many ordinances in other cities that he checked did include a number of pets per household and the range was 3 to 10.
The council decided to table the measure to do more research on the matter.
Jerry Reavis, the public works supervisor, gave an update on the city’s water meter situation.
AT&T shut down its 3G network that Reno and other entities were using in February with little notice other than saying it was updating the network with a faster system, Reavis said.
The city started reading meters with laptops but doing any other kind service to the meters was causing the batteries of the meters to drain and they are costly to replace, he told the council.
“We just paid off the system and now it doesn’t work,” Councilman Stacey Nichols said.
City Attorney David Hamilton said that Jefferson might be in the process of coming up with some kind of suit against ATT over the matter and said he would get in contact with the city attorney there.
“We need to talk about making some kind of deal with ATT,” said Councilman Brandon Thomas.”I say we contact them and see what they can do.”
The council also approved the Park and Trails Committee’s Movies in the Park schedule that will be shown each Friday in May.
“We put it on social media and got a big response, especially “Encanto,” Councilwoman Amando Willows said. “It’s going to be full.”
