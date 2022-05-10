The Joseph Ligon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has selected four area high school seniors as Good Citizens. The students were honored as those best exemplifying the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.
Jessica Francis, a senior at Prairiland High School, is the daughter of Gala Francis and Joe Francis. She has been very active in FFA at the local, area and state levels and in Beta Club. She has also been a member of the yearbook staff, the robotics tea, and the livestock show team. Jessica’s community activities are many as she has volunteered for several years for a variety of non-profits across the county. She was FFA president, senior class president, Beta Club officer and a Student Council member. Her future plans are to major in accounting at either Sam Houston University or Stephen F. Austin University.
Davis Green, the son of Dr. Greg and Dr. Amanda Green, is a senior at Paris High School. He has been active in Future Problem Solving, theatre, UIL Speech and Debate, Spanish Club, Student Council, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Key Club, golf and UIL Filmmaking. Davis has volunteered at Paris Regional Medical Center, the Downtown Food Pantry, the Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society Buddy Baseball program and City Square. His future plans are to attend Columbia University and major in pre-medicine/biology in order to become a physician.
Jillian Jones, a senior at North Lamar High School, is the daughter of Melissa Jones and Cory Jones. She has been active in the following school organizations: Theatre, school video news, choir, Student Council, Beta Club, Spirit Squad, cheerleading and National Honor Society. She was selected as a theatre All-Star Cast and was a two-time Texas All-State Choir member. She volunteered as a peer mentor and at various civic organizations around the city. Her future plans are to attend the University of Texas to study film and television production
Jacob Peralta, the son of Rhonda and Cirilo Peralta, is a senior at Chisum High School. His extracurricular activities include the following: Band, golf, UIL One-Act Play, UIL Spelling and Vocabulary, Beta Club, and Key Club. Jacob is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars and was a Lamar Chamber of Commerce Junior Ambassador. He has volunteered at the Lamar County Elections Office, the Downtown Food Pantry, Kiwanis Pancake Days and the Harvest Festival. His future plans are to attend Texas A&M-Commerce to pursue a degree in biology.
