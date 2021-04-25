Lamar County Appraisal District will host a public hearing on a proposed $1.6 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22 at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the district office, 521 Bonham St., according to an agenda posting.
The proposed budget, at $1,607,241, is $99,099 more than the 2020-21 budget, according to Lamar County Chief Appraiser Stephanie Lee, who noted the need for an additional appraiser and increased overall expenses.
The appraisal district is supported solely by payments from local taxing entities served by the appraisal district. Those entities include Lamar County, the cities of Paris, Reno, Blossom, Deport and Roxton, Paris Junior College and school districts to include Paris, North Lamar, Chisum, Prairiland and Honey Grove.
If approved by the appraisal district board of directors after the public hearing, the proposed budget will take effect automatically unless disapproved by a majority of the district’s taxing entities, according to the agenda posting.
A copy of the proposed budget is available for public inspection in the office of each governing body. A copy also is available at the appraisal district office, 521 Bonham St.
