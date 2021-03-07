RENO — Two Lamar County Chamber of Commerce representatives held the ribbon while founder Amanda Willows snipped at it with oversized shears. The Lamar County Adopt-a-Cop organization had joined the chamber.
“They do so much, and we want to be a part of it,” Willows said. “We love what they do, and we wanted to join up. They are really great advocates for all of their organizations.”
The ceremony was held Wednesday at the Reno Police Station, with several chamber members on hand, members of the Adopt-a-Cop board, local law enforcement and friends and family.
“We are super grateful for our community,” Emily Moore, vice president of the organization, said. “This is one of those organizations run by the community. We’re just humbled. Every time that we have something put out, how quick the response is.”
The Lamar County Adopt-a-Cop started in 2016, by Willows who is a former police officer.
She got into policing, she said, because a drunk driver killed her stepdaughter, motivating her to get her certifications and join the force.
“Ironically, after eight years in law enforcement, I was hit by a drunk driver, and my injuries left me where I couldn’t be a police officer anymore, so I thought what better way to cheer them on from the sidelines than Lamar County Adopt-a-Cop,” she said. “In 2016, I’m sure everybody remembers the horrible ambush that happened in Dallas, where officers lost their lives. After that terrible incident, a woman by the name of Brandy Labor in Hopkins County decided to put all officers up for adoption. We heard about it and we jumped on board.”
Because of the incident, the organization was able to come together and within two days had enough money for a Level 4 vest for every single officer in Lamar County, she said.
“So, we wanted to keep going, and I thought, you know what, every department needs ballistic helmets as well,” Willows said. “So, we did it again. We put them up for adoption and I think within about two weeks, we had helmets for the officers.”
And, with that, the organization had its foundation. Every year the group hosts a 5K/Fun Run to raise more money. They help purchase equipment for any new and incoming officers as well.
“They risk their lives every single day for us,” Willows said. “It’s the least we can do to make sure they have everything they need.”
The organization has also bought trauma kits for officers to carry in their vehicles and for officers in schools.
“We always try to show them how much they are appreciated,” Willows said. “Lamar County never fails. I mean, as soon as we say our officers need something, they are right there.”
Moore, a third-grade teacher, said being the wife of an officer definitely has let her see the other side of it. Her husband is Tommy Moore, the chief deputy at the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. The community has always been there for the officers, Moore said.
“No matter what we put out there, the community is always 110% behind it,” she said.
The organization is available via Facebook, at facebook.com/lcadoptacop, which is the best way to reach them, Willows said.By Kim Cox
RENO — Two Lamar County Chamber of Commerce representatives held the ribbon while founder Amanda Willows snipped at it with oversized shears. The Lamar County Adopt-a-Cop organization had joined the chamber.
“They do so much, and we want to be a part of it,” Willows said. “We love what they do, and we wanted to join up. They are really great advocates for all of their organizations.”
The ceremony was held Wednesday at the Reno Police Station, with several chamber members on hand, members of the Adopt-a-Cop board, local law enforcement and friends and family.
“We are super grateful for our community,” Emily Moore, vice president of the organization, said. “This is one of those organizations run by the community. We’re just humbled. Every time that we have something put out, how quick the response is.”
The Lamar County Adopt-a-Cop started in 2016, by Willows who is a former police officer.
She got into policing, she said, because a drunk driver killed her stepdaughter, motivating her to get her certifications and join the force.
“Ironically, after eight years in law enforcement, I was hit by a drunk driver, and my injuries left me where I couldn’t be a police officer anymore, so I thought what better way to cheer them on from the sidelines than Lamar County Adopt-a-Cop,” she said. “In 2016, I’m sure everybody remembers the horrible ambush that happened in Dallas, where officers lost their lives. After that terrible incident, a woman by the name of Brandy Labor in Hopkins County decided to put all officers up for adoption. We heard about it and we jumped on board.”
Because of the incident, the organization was able to come together and within two days had enough money for a Level 4 vest for every single officer in Lamar County, she said.
“So, we wanted to keep going, and I thought, you know what, every department needs ballistic helmets as well,” Willows said. “So, we did it again. We put them up for adoption and I think within about two weeks, we had helmets for the officers.”
And, with that, the organization had its foundation. Every year the group hosts a 5K/Fun Run to raise more money. They help purchase equipment for any new and incoming officers as well.
“They risk their lives every single day for us,” Willows said. “It’s the least we can do to make sure they have everything they need.”
The organization has also bought trauma kits for officers to carry in their vehicles and for officers in schools.
“We always try to show them how much they are appreciated,” Willows said. “Lamar County never fails. I mean, as soon as we say our officers need something, they are right there.”
Moore, a third-grade teacher, said being the wife of an officer definitely has let her see the other side of it. Her husband is Tommy Moore, the chief deputy at the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. The community has always been there for the officers, Moore said.
“No matter what we put out there, the community is always 110% behind it,” she said.
The organization is available via Facebook, at facebook.com/lcadoptacop, which is the best way to reach them, Willows said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.