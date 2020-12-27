Completion of Pump Track Paris, continued improvement in downtown Paris and to Love Civic Center made news in 2020 despite setbacks inclement weather and the novel coronavirus may have caused.
Workers completed Pump Track Paris in spring 2020, and the 16,000-square-foot track has seen constant use since. In early December, energy drink and athletic sports drink giant Red Bull scheduled a Pump Track World Championship Qualifier Race for May 29, 2021, according to the Pump Track Paris Texas page on Facebook. Other 2021 Red Bull qualifier locations include Springdale, Arkansas, and Gaston County, North Carolina, in addition to sites in Argentina, New Zealand, South Africa, China, Belgium, Portugal, Italy, Finland, Switzerland, Norway, United Kingdom and Japan.
Local pump track enthusiasts dreamed early on of hosting a qualifier when individuals in 2019 pledged more than $190,000 to go along with a $100,000 city contribution and another $50,000 from the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce to apply for a 50/50 grant from Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Paris initially missed the grant before additional funds came through from the federal government to make the $680,000 project possible.
In honor of Paris pump track advocate Casey Ressler, supporters began a fundraising campaign to build grandstands in his name along with lighting around the track, both deemed necessary for the upcoming Red Bull qualifier. Almost $7,000 of a needed $20,000 has been pledged to date.
With the pump track nearby, a renovation of Love Civic Center, begun in late 2019 and early 2020, is on hold due to ramifications from Covid-19, which seriously decreased civic center revenue. However, Brad Archer Construction installed new audio/visual equipment, performed exterior sidewalk repairs, landscaping and some ceiling repair, leaving a balance of $1.28 million remaining of $1.5 million allocated, according to City of Paris records.
The chamber’s Love Civic Center board called on Paris City Manager Grayson Path in June to assist in prioritizing remaining needs, and to acquire the services of an architect to assist in bid procurement, records indicate. No further action has been taken on the project approved in 2019 when Paris residents voted a 2-cent hotel/motel tax increase to support renovations.
While Love Civic Center restoration stalled, the city moved full steam ahead with revisions to the downtown area with the completion of utility replacement and asphalt street repaving. As recommended in 2018 by Toole Design Group, a firm hired to help the city with downtown rehabilitation. Sidewalks and the park around Culbertson Fountain were expanded, and parallel parking added around the inside of the square. Left-turn lanes were removed, bump outs were extended farther into intersections at street corners and new pavement markings were added to direct traffic.
Although the Toole group recommended two-way traffic, the removal of traffic signals and installation of four-way stop signs, further studies must be presented to the Texas Department of Public Safety for approval.
Reception of downtown improvements have been mixed.
