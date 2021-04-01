Sexual Assault Awareness Month

The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court is joining the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault in recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

A proclamation signed by County Judge Randy Moore states: “Sexual assault is a heinous crime affecting people in all walks of life. In addition to the physical brutality of these acts, sexually violent crimes can leave survivors with long-term emotional scars. These crimes have a destructive effect on the lives of victims, their families and their friends…

“As a caring society, we embrace the right of all citizens to live in safety. With that goal in mind, committed professionals and volunteers across Texas and Fannin County work in crisis intervention, community prevention and victim support.”

The Commissioners’ Court is encouraging all residents to increase their awareness about sexual violence, and ask they work to prevent the crime at home, in the community and in schools.

Klark Byrd