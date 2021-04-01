BONHAM — Fannin County’s Covid-19 Disaster Declaration and Continuity of Plans will live on another week as active cases and hospitalizations continue to fall.
Commissioners approved the extension after learning from County Judge Randy Moore that active Covid-19 cases on Tuesay totaled 13, with nine of them in the prisons.
“That means we have four people in the county that have Covid,” Moore said.
Through Wednesday, there have been 3,402 total cases since March 2020 with 107 deaths, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The hospitalization rate for the county’s Trauma Service Area, which includes Dallas and Fort Worth, was down to 3.64% Wednesday. It had neared 30% during the height of a post-holiday surge in January and February, and the county was under stricter business opening and capacity guidelines after the hospitalization rate topped 15% for seven consecutive days in December.
“So, folks, we are headed in the right direction,” Moore said. “I think that all the labors that everybody has been doing to make all this work has worked. I think the vaccinations are having a huge impact.”
The county’s Vaccine Call Center has transitioned into a scheduling center, Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Hudson reported, and a staff of three are working through the county’s list of names to get them scheduled for a vaccination with one of the county’s approved providers. The scheduling center will operate for two more weeks, Hudson said.
With Texas opening vaccine eligibility to anyone age 16 and older on Monday, area residents are encouraged to visit the county’s website, co.fannin.tx.us, for a list of approved providers and their contact information to schedule an appointment.
Through Tuesday, there have been at least 11,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered in Fannin County, Moore reported.
In other business, the Commissioners’ Court opted to pass on taking action to allow cities to participate in the county’s Code Red program at a cost of 67 cents per person per city, and rather asked Hudson to work with cities that want a subaccount on the county’s account.
Hudson and Moore brought the issue to the court after City of Leonard officials asked about using the system to send their own messages. Hudson said it could be used to send targeted messages to residents affected by boil water notices or power outages. Currently, city officials must contact Hudson or another county employee with access to the Code Red system to send a message, and that can create a delay, Hudson said.
The county’s cost to use Code Red is based on its population, and the subscription comes with a minute cap of 5,500 minutes. Additional minutes come at an additional cost, Hudson said. The county has not gone above the subscription cap, he told commissioners.
Giving city officials access to use the system is as easy as creating a subaccount and providing a little training, Hudson said.
Commissioner Dean Lackey expressed concern that the cities would have to pay to use a system that’s already funded by county taxpayers, since city residents also pay county taxes.
“I think we ought to continue to serve all the citizens of this county because, as I’ve said before, the citizens in Bonham or the citizens in Dodge City or Honey Grove or Leonard all pay county taxes. I don’t see where it’s right to furnish it for the citizens out in the county and eliminate the ones in the city,” he said. “If you’re going to break it down city by city, what’s our county taxes do for us?”
Under the proposal for paid city access, the county would still use Code Red for all Fannin County residents. The paid access would only be a cost share with cities that wanted their own access to the system, Hudson said.
Moore asked if there was anything preventing the county from creating city subaccounts, and Hudson said there was not. That ultimately led to a decision to pass on the paid proposal in lieu of Hudson working with interested city officials to implement subaccounts, then monitor for problems or the need for additional minutes.
