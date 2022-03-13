BOGATA - The leaders of the City of Bogata plan to again discuss a mobile home ordinance and hear updates for the city employee handbook at the 7 p.m. Monday meeting in the Bogata Community Center, 201 NW 2nd St.
Members will also discuss pay raises for city employees and changes to various bank accounts the city holds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.