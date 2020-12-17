Tommy Whitten was a giver. The native Parisian, who passed away earlier this year, was known for his spirit of service and willingness to help anyone he crossed paths with. He was a lifelong supporter of the Boys & Girls Club and this year, the club is hosting its auction, set for Friday, in his honor to remember him for his fundraising efforts and countless hours he gave to the club.
“He wanted to help anybody he could, mostly kids,” Whitten’s wife of 53 years Linda Whitten said. “He had more friends than I can count. Everybody knew him.”
Linda said when Whitten wasn’t working at his pallet or trailer business, he was visiting with friends or spending time at the Boys & Girls Club. A former board president, he was always concerned about the children’s well-being and, as someone who grew up going to the club, he appreciated what it does for the community and wanted it to grow and thrive.
“He helped anybody. I mean, he was just that way. He’d help strangers if they needed — people he didn’t even know,” Linda said, recounting a time when she saw him give a stranger a $100 bill from his wallet. “He was just a giving person.”
Linda said Whitten’s passion for caring for others extended to animals, too. He pleaded for her to let him adopt their dog, Deacon, who was a rescue from a shelter. While she was apprehensive at first, Deacon soon became an integral part of the family, so much so that he attended Whitten’s funeral service and Linda said he still waits for Whitten at the door some days, hoping he’ll walk through it and come home.
Executive director of the Boys & Girls Club Jason Macchia said Whitten is well known and well-loved in the Paris community and made an immeasurable impact on the club, so it was an easy decision to dedicate this year’s auction to him.
“He was a longtime board member and a huge asset to the club …” Whitten said. “He was one of those people who drove us forward and made sure everyone did what they were supposed to do, had all their ducks in a row, and if there was a gap, he was the one who picked it up and made sure it got done for us.”
Macchia said the auction will have everything from steaks, to pocket knives to fancy dinners at a private ranch for attendees to bid on. The auction will kick off at the Gibraltar Hotel, 265 S. Main St., at 6 p.m. Friday and those who can’t make it in person can tune in on 104.3 The River, 98.9 Trumpet Radio, Suddenlink Cable channel 25 or on myparistexas.com. They can call in at 430-900-1220 to bid.
All proceeds go to the Boys & Girls Club, which provides a safe place for youth to go after school and offers everything from meals, programs and homework help. It will not only be a way to honor Whitten, but Macchia said the fundraiser is all the more important this year due to Covid-19 and that it’s only possible because of volunteers who donate their time to put it together.
“It really is a community effort to support the Boys & Girls Club, and it’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Macchia said. “So we depend on it each year.”
