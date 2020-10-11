Paris City Council is expected to seek the assistance of the Texas Police Chief’s Association to help the city manager in his search for a new police chief when the council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Councilors also are to consider hiring a third-party engineering firm to review the work of Oscar Renda Contracting on a $24 million utility bond project awarded in 2015.
The council also will consider requests from Paris ISD, North Lamar ISD and Chisum ISD for financial assistance for virtual learning costs through the city’s Coronavirus Relief Fund allocation.
Other agenda items include revisions to the city’s building regulations ordinance, its fire code and plumbing and gas ordinance.
Councilors are expected to go behind closed doors to review competitive bidding laws with the city attorney.
Mary Madewell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.