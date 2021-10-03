Homecoming is an exciting time of school spirit and fun for the Paris Wildcats. They are asking everyone to help celebrate Homecoming Spirit Week: “This Is Our House!”
Monday is “Put the Wolves to Rest Because This Is Our House,” and students stay comfy in their coziest loungewear. On Tuesday, students dress in camo or animal print as they go “Into the Thick of It.”
Color Wars will be the dress on “Color War Wednesday,” where students will represent their grade level by wearing an assigned color. Then Thursday, it’s “Athletes vs. Mathletes,” where students and faculty will show their brains or brawn.
Finally, Friday, students will wear Wildcat or patriotic gear for “Home of the Brave.”
The 2021 Homecoming Queen and King nominees will be introduced during the pep rally, which begins Friday at 3 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium. Queen nominees are Amiah Tyson, Mike’Sha Shorters, Lindley Loughmiller, Diana Alvarez Hernandez, and Haley Walters. King nominees are Jeovany Avitua, Adam Hartman, Shammond Smith, Lyric Tredwell, and Luke Hohenberger. The 2021 Homecoming King will be announced during the pep rally, and the Queen will be announced in pregame ceremonies at 7 p.m.
The parade follows the pep rally, and the route begins downtown in Market Square at approximately 4 p.m. Extra vehicles will not be allowed to park near the Farmers Market staging area. The procession will turn east onto West Sherman, then north on South Main, east on Clarksville Street, north on 3rd SE (in front of First United Methodist Church) for one block, west on Lamar Avenue to the west side of downtown plaza, south on 1st SW and return to the Farmers Market area. To enter the parade, contact Student Council Sponsor Danielle Dollins at danielle.dollins@parisisd.net by noon Tuesday, October 5th for parade instructions.
Later that evening, PHS hosts Carrollton Ranch for the homecoming game. Special game night activities include:
• Wildcat Tailgate starts at 5:30 and ends at game time.
• Homecoming Queen Coronation in Wildcat Stadium beginning at 7 p.m.
• PHS alumni honored with special recognition to several classes who are having reunions
• The varsity football game vs. Carrollton Ranchview kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
