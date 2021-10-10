The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will take possible action on the county’s burn ban when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 878 0389 7606.
Tuesday’s agenda items include presentations, one by Freese and Nichols Inc. about the Fannin County water study and the other about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension 4-H and Youth Development Program. Commissioners also are to receive the September monthly report for Indigent Health Care.
Also on the agenda is possible action on the county treasurer’s financial and investment reports for September, the approval of a one-time severance of 2.789 acres from a 7.336-acre tract on South Main Street in Ravenna and the awarding of a culvert bid to Wilson Culverts. Commissioners also are expected to hear reports on money collected by the Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3 and Fannin County District Clerk’s Office.
