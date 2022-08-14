A city budget for fiscal year 2022-23 proposed last week by Paris City Manager Grayson Path comes with a tax increase for local property owners because of increasing property values but with a 1-cent reduction in the tax rate, the lowest in recent years.
The proposed tax rate of 44.278 cents per $100 valuation is down from the 45.373 rate in 2021 and complies with the Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act of 2019 that restricts maintenance and operations tax growth to 3.5 % a year. The maintenance and operations tax levy is budgeted to remain flat at $8.030 million.
The proposed tax rate would cost the owner of a $100,000 house $443 a year in property taxes.
Path proposed an operational budget of $48.4 million and a total budget of $64.3 million at a Monday meeting and then concluded initial discussions at a Thursday budget workshop where he presented departmental highlights.The operational budget is balanced with $467,000 from reserves designated for one-time expenditures.
“Our fund balance remains at a healthy level,” Path assured the council. “
We would never use money from the fund balance for recurring expenses.”
The proposed operational budget includes $27.6 million in the general fund, $1.3 million in the Airport Fund, $18.3 million in the Water and Sewer Fund and $1.3 million in the sanitation fund with the total $64,3 million budget to include the operational budget plus special purpose funds.
The budget includes the addition of two new employees, pay raises for staff and a number of capital improvement purchases.With the exception of the city manager, who did not include a pay increase for himself, city employees will receive a 2% cost of living raise. New employees include a second animal control officer and a community outreach officer for the police department tasked to identify, manage, coordinate and maintain relationships with the community.
Also included in the proposed budget are funds for a restroom facility at Farmers’ Market, the demolition of the Belford Apartment building, a downtown eyesore, and an initial study for the removal of asbestos for the remaining portions of the Grand Theater as well a funds to support a grant application for sidewalks on 1st Street SE.
The budget also includes increased funds for housing and development in general, more money for mowing and general city beautification, increased funds for demolitions of dilapidated structures and code enforcement, all priorities established early in the year by the council.
Money for a fuel farm, perhaps in conjunction with Lamar County, is included in the budget, along with maintenance for Plaza lighting, annual police and ambulance vehicle replacements, water main installations at the two industrial parks, and funds for a 20% match for roughly $330,000 in TxDOT improvements to the runway and taxiway at Cox Field.
Next steps in the budget process include a Sept. 12 hearing on the proposed budget and proposed tax rate and budget adoption if no increases are made to the proposed budget. On Sept. 13, the council may adopt a tax rate if no increases to the proposed budget are made the day before. If changes are made, a second hearing will occur Sept.26 with Sept. 27 as the date for the adoption of a tax rate. The new budget goes into effect Oct. 1.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
