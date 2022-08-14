Paris City Hall Stock

A city budget for fiscal year 2022-23 proposed last week by Paris City Manager Grayson Path comes with a tax increase for local property owners because of increasing property values but with a 1-cent reduction in the tax rate, the lowest in recent years.

The proposed tax rate of 44.278 cents per $100 valuation is down from the 45.373 rate in 2021 and complies with the Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act of 2019 that restricts maintenance and operations tax growth to 3.5 % a year.  The maintenance and operations tax levy is budgeted to remain flat at $8.030 million.

