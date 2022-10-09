Speaking during ribbon cutting ceremonies Thursday for the official opening of the American Spiralweld Pipe Company plant, vice president of operations Pat Hook recalled community enthusiasm, worksite challenges and the efforts of Paris’s own Harrison, Walker & Harper as design/contract manager for the monumental task of bringing the state of the art facility to Paris, Texas.
“We look at this facility behind us now and it’s gorgeous,” Hook said from underneath a big white tent where hundreds of plant workers, company officials and community leaders gathered to celebrate the largest manufacturing facility built in Paris in more than 30 years.
“I’ve been in the steel business for 32 years and I’ve never seen a better looking pipe operation,” Hook said of the plant that anchors the Northwest Business Park off NW Loop 286. “It didn’t happen by luck but by a huge team effort and a lot of blood, sweat and tears.”
Acknowledging the impression city officials made on American Spiralweld officials at a December 2017 meeting after the team had narrowed plant location choices to Paris and Durant, Oklahoma, Hook said, “You had us at that City Council meeting. We were in at that point because we felt the energy and that Paris really shared the same value system that American has. We haven’t been disappointed.”
With the plant site decision made, the real work started, Hook said as he spoke about the efforts of Paris’s own Harrison, Walker & Harper during a period of record rainfall in 2019 and the all too familiar soil conditions in Lamar County.
“To ready this 147-acre site, Holland Harper and his team moved 525,000 cubic yards of soil with 275,000 tons of stone aggregate brought to the site, both almost incomprehensible amounts, along with 30,000 cubic yards of concrete because of the soil conditions and because our equipment has such concentrated loads. This entire 283,000 square-foot plant behind us is basically sitting on concrete stilts with over 900 piers in the ground that extend down 62 feet.”
Then came the global pandemic in 2020 with all the plant equipment coming from overseas.
“We got to bring in 70 foreign nationals from countries that were all banned during Covid,” Hook said. “We petitioned the State Department for national interest exemptions to bring in those participants that helped us put this equipment in and assemble it, no small task. Now fast forward all the way to April of 2021 and we made our first pipe in this plant, a monumental accomplishment.”
Plant manager Casey Johnson credited the plant’s 140 employees for a job well done.
“Since 2021, we have produced over 200,000 feet of pipe in five different diameters with zero lost time to injuries,” Johnson said. “And while we were doing that, this plant won the 2022 Northeast Texas Small Employee of the Year award and we’re one of three finalists for the state of Texas.”
Other company officials from Birmingham, Alabama headquarters including Skip Benton, vice president of sales, Scott Murphy, vice president of finance, Mike O’Brien, vice president of sales and corporate secretary, and Steve Washington, director of operational excellence, each took a turn at the podium in recognition of the efforts to bring American Spiralweld to Paris.
It was Washington, a third generation employee of parent company American Cast Iron Pipe who talked about the company’s core beliefs instilled by founder John Eagan in 1905. The company has now grown to eight facilities in six states and employs more than 2,500 people.
“Those core beliefs and values that our founder held dear my father saw those in practice at American, and he brought them home to us kids and always taught us to treat others with respect and to do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” Washington said. “He saw how American did business the right way, which means doing what you say you will do and not saying what you think you’ll do.”
Paris Economic Development Corp. executive director Maureen Hammond, Paris Mayor Paula Portugal, Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell and Texas state Rep. Gary VanDeaver all expressed gratitude.
Hammond called American Spiralweld “a dream economic development project” that will impact the community for years to come.
“Their initial projection of 60 new jobs today has doubled to nearly 140, and current employment and investment levels will produce an estimated total, direct, indirect and induced economic impact of more than half a billion dollars over the next 10 years,” Hammond said. “American has boosted the morale of this community with this highly visible and beautifully landscaped facility. You’ve set a new bar in Paris for workplace culture by honoring Mr. Eagan’s legacy and commitment to employees based on the Golden Rule.”
Portugal also spoke of the founder’s vision and said upon reading his biography she knew that “we had an extraordinary company coming to our city.”
“Thank you for choosing us, and thank you for the jobs and the values that you have brought with you,” Portugal said. “We are happy to call you neighbors.”
After the county judge commended fellow Prairiland High School graduate Casey Johnson for the job he is doing as plant manager, Bell expressed appreciation for the creation of jobs and opportunities for Lamar County families.
“You enhance our schools and our local government and I’m thankful for what you do and we’re proud to have you in our community,” Bell said.
After boasting about Texas being named the best state for business in America year after year, VanDeaver acknowledged that growth does not always trickle out to rural Texas.
“Today, I am especially happy to celebrate with you,” VanDeaver said. “This is truly a life changing event and an example of what can happen when everyone comes together and works toward a greater goal,”
