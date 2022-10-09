Speaking during ribbon cutting ceremonies Thursday for the official opening of the American Spiralweld Pipe Company plant, vice president of operations Pat Hook recalled community enthusiasm, worksite challenges and the efforts of Paris’s own Harrison, Walker & Harper as design/contract manager for the monumental task of bringing the state of the art facility to Paris, Texas.

“We look at this facility behind us now and it’s gorgeous,” Hook said from underneath a big white tent where hundreds of plant workers, company officials and community leaders gathered to celebrate the largest manufacturing facility built in Paris in more than 30 years.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

