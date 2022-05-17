HONEY GROVE — On Sunday night, a severe thunderstorm packing winds with gusts to 95 miles an hour knocked down trees, knocked out power and lifted a church off its foundation in Honey Grove.
“We did not find a tornado,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah Barnes of the Fort Worth office. “It was a straight-line storm with winds of 75 to 90 miles
per hour.”
“We are currently in the assessment stage, determining what the city needs to help clean up and what the cost of the damage is,” said Troy Hudson, the Fannin County Emergency Management coordinator. “We knew last night even in the dark that we were going to have significant damages. It kinda looked like a war zone in the night.”
Monday morning proved Hudson right as there were trees uprooted, trunks split, limbs hanging on power lines and strewn on city streets and county roads.
A chorus of buzz saws grinded around the area as city and county workers, landowners and contractors worked to clear power lines and clean up roadways and yards.
Across town, Honey Grove residents came out in full force to begin the work of clearing the debris and wreckage.
“Friends, neighbors and complete strangers have been out, helping one another and doing a ton of work,” said Kevin Mayberry, Fannin County’s constable for Precinct 3 and a resident of Honey Grove. “In a way, it’s brought us all together, which is so nice. I know everyone would say their town is the same if something like this happens, but I couldn’t be more proud to live in Honey Grove after tonight, just with all the support we’ve shown one another.”
Among those busy with lending a helping hand on Monday was Tylar Lane, a senior at Honey Grove High School.
“We’ve been out pretty much all day, trying to do what we can to help,” she said. “We went to this house down the road earlier, and we were helping this older man pick up things. And just while we were helping him, other people came over and also helped. Another car stopped and a woman came out and she’d brought us drinks — she did what she could to help.
“There was another man who was by himself and he helped us load up a bunch of the trees into his trailer, and he hauled it out by himself, and there’s a few other men that have come and helped out with chainsaws. So it’s been so cool to see the community come together in such a hard time and the second that they could, get out and start helping.”
Workers from Wright Tree Service blocked off South 13th St. between East Main and Market St. moving a downed tree that fell across a power line
A message from Oncor said about 540 of their customers in the Honey Grove area were without power “due to a storm producing heavy rainfall, high winds and lightning moving through the area.” But the company could not give an estimate of when power would be restored.
Honey Grove ISD closed all schools Monday until power could be restored.
The historic St. Mark the Evangelist Episcopal Church at 401 8th St. was toppled from its foundation and moved, said William Channing, who is on the board of directors of the Hall-Voyer Foundation that along with the town’s Friends of the Library Association takes care of the church.
“It lifted the building off its foundation and moved it a good five feet north,” Channing said. Atmos had to go inside the church and remove flooring to access the gas meter because the church landed on top of it. Gas was going everywhere.”
Channing, who lives catty-corner of the old church, said his family had a bit of scare during the Sunday night storm.
“It lifted my house, a big Victorian, up and right back down,” he said. “It scared us.”
He said the hardest part of the rainfall around his home was for about 15 minutes between 9 and 9:30 p.m.
“It was a good 30-minute rain,” he said.
For many Honey Grove residents, the storm was like nothing they’d ever experienced before.
“It was super intense and probably the most scared we’d ever been,” Mayberry said. “It was a roaring; almost sounded like a train coming through. The house started popping — it’s an old house, built in 1898 — and I’d never heard it pop like that. We thought the roof was coming off.”
“Afterwards, we just felt sick,” Mayberry said. “We’d put so much into that house. Now here we are, and rain is pouring in from the ceiling, (and) pouring in from the walls. All the windows were leaking.
“But we were all good, which was the important thing. The house can be replaced but we can’t, so I was thankful for that.”
Honey Grove resident Sabrina Cooper said she noticed the extreme winds moments before the rest of the storm hit, saying it felt like the house was shaking.
“It was like the walls were flexing, expanding and contracting with the wind,” Cooper said. “I’d never seen anything like it.”
Cooper said her home had eight windows blown out by the winds, with those on one side of the house blowing into the home, and those on the other side blowing out. Outdoor floors buckled under the pressure of the winds, and a vintage trailer she owned was also badly damaged.
An 80-foot pecan tree, which Cooper said had been standing for roughly 120 years, was uprooted and fell against her house.
“I was numb,” she said. “That was one of our favorite things about the property, and it was completely uprooted, just lying against the house. I just started crying. … We don’t know if it was the force of the tree falling against the house or if it was the winds, but we have French doors on the back of the house and they busted inwards, they came in the wrong way.”
Mikey Colvin was just about to leave the local laundromat when the storm hit, and he said he was barely able to make it home before things got truly bad.
“It wasn’t like it started slow and got progressively worse,” Colvin said. “When the storm hit, it was all at once and it was here.”
Hudson said he was in communication with the National Weather Service from around 7 p.m. Sunday night when the storm started moving out of Oklahoma and heading toward Texas.
“We warned fire departments to be alert,” he said of the early precautions for the coming storm.
“As the storm was getting closer, we got wind damage reports in the Telephone area.
A little later, citizens started calling 9-1-1 to report trees and power lines down in the northeast part of Fannin County.
“Around 9:30 to 10 p.m. we started getting reports of widespread damages in Honey Grove,” he said.
He said he was also looking into damages in Lamasco to the north of Honey Grove, Windom to the east and Ladonia to the south.
“Windom had severe damage when a grain elevator detached and fell off the silo and fell onto a church,” Hudson said. “There were quite a few structures as well as store fronts with water damage because of rain getting in through damaged roofs.”
As soon as the county concludes its assessment, it will begin the recovery phase, Hudson said.
“The recovery phase is to see if we meet the state threshold for assistance,” he said.
Until then, Honey Grove residents aren’t wasting any time in providing assistance to each other.
“I’ll tell you this: we have the best community I’ve ever seen,” Cooper said. “I’ve been here for three years and you could not ask for better people. The way everyone is so ready and eager to lend a hand is like nothing I’ve ever seen before.”
