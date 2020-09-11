Sept. 10 to Sept. 11
Trash Fire
Sept. 10
3:59 to 4:13 p.m., 125 41st St. SW.
First Responder-Paris
Sept. 10
0:06 to 9:25 a.m., 2220 NE Loop 286.
6:21 to 6:52 p.m., 3155 Clarksville St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Sept. 10
8:13 to 8:45 p.m., 3922 Lamar Ave.
Sept. 11
1:53 to 1:58 a.m., 10500 Highway 271 S., Deport.
