Paris-born columnist and award-winning novelist Reavis Z. Wortham will be at the Paris Public Library on Saturday for a “come and go” book signing.
Due to ongoing Covid-19 precautions, there will be no discussion before the signing, and masks are encouraged but not required. The event is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m.
Wortham was born in Paris, but lived and was educated in Dallas, spending most weekends, vacations and holidays in Chicota, in north Lamar County, with family. He attended Eastfield Junior College in Mesquite and earned a B.S. in industry management from East Texas State University (now Texas A&M Commerce), before earning a teaching degree and going to work for the Garland ISD. He retired from GISD as communications director.
A life-long, avid reader, he loves most outdoor activities and began writing an outdoor column for The Paris News and articles for a variety of other publications. In 2011, he published his first novel, “The Rock Hole,” — named among the Top 12 Mysteries of 2011 by Kirkus Reviews and a finalist in the Benjamin Franklin Awards-Mystery — and has written seven more books in the series as well as three books in the Sonny Hawke series. He has won the Western Writers of America Spur Award twice and is a member of the Mystery Writers of America, the Writers’ League of Texas, International Association of Crime Writers (North American Branch), Sisters in Crime, The Texas Outdoor Writers Association, and International Thriller Writers.
“Laying Bones” is set in January 1969, in a small rural community in Lamar County and is centered around Constable Ned Parker and his search for the truth about the death of a family member and the conspiracy to keep that truth untold.
Publishers Weekly has called “Laying Bones” “captivating. Adroitly balances richly nuanced human drama with two-fisted action, and displays a knack for the striking phrase. This entry is sure to win the author new fans.”
Wortham lives with his wife Shana north of Dallas. They have two daughters and a growing covey of grandkids.
