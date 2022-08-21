The Fifth Annual Paris Body Art Expo makes its return Aug. 26-28 at Love Civic Center for another weekend of tattoo-based bliss.
Co-organizer Elena Garza said “around 50” tattoo and piercing artists will set up booths throughout the weekend.
Local artists include Daniel Garza of Lion’s Den Tattoo Studio, John Songer of Paris Ink, and Candra Wyatt of Pinhooks Tattoos and Curious Goods.
Paris natives will also be on hand, including Robert Colston and Chris Jones of Twisted Minds Tattoo Studio, and Joshua “J-Whitt” Whitten of W Tattoo in Tyler, who recently tattooed NFL Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.
Children will not be exempt from joining in on the festivities as they will have the opportunity to get a free temporary tattoo, Garza said.
Tattoo contests will be returning in all previous categories, Garza said, including “blind tattoo,” where a blindfolded artist attempts a tattoo at no charge to the body canvas.
Alex’s Mexican Tacos will be on hand to provide food, and Garza said she hopes to confirm several local food trucks as additional vendors before next weekend’s exhibition.
One thing that is new this year, Garza said, is the $200 tattoo giveaways will now be competitive. Winners will have to compete in games like limbo, spin the wheel, tricycle racing and more.
Garza said jewelry vendors, a photo booth, tattoo suppliesT-shirts, and other knickknacks for sale will be available over the weekend.
She said local production company DeadCat Media will be filming all three days of the exhibition.
Tickets will be $15 per day or $35 for a weekend pass. Children under the age of 14 get in free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.