Since 2013, the Lamar County Homelessness Coalition has worked to help as best it could with people who find themselves without a home.
Since December of the past year, the Lamar group has been in discussion with representatives of eight other counties about joining forces for one larger group.
That merger is complete and as of March 31 the new group, Red River Valley Homelessness Coalition, is now in force representing Camp, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Red River, Titus and Wood counties.
“We feel this is the right time to share our experiences with the other counties,” said Shelly Braziel, who is the president of the board for the new group. “We are looking forward to sharing our experiences and knowledge with the other counties.”
Braziel and Denise Kornegay, the board vice president, said the work that was once doneby the county group will continue just on a larger scale with the inclusion of the other counties.
“It will create a bigger pool of resources,” Kornegay said.
“The focus of the coalition is to raise awareness. We work to find gaps in services and partner with numerous agencies to provide care,” Braziel said.
“The coalition is a network. We know what services are available and how to match them to individuals needs,” Kornegay said.
The coalition will still do the Point in Time Count, they said.
That is the annual count to calculate the number of people experiencing homelessness on a specific date.
“It is a 24-hour snapshot,” Braziel said. “Volunteers go out and canvas at various locations to find people experiencing homelessness. We count the people who are living on the streets or in cars. We also count people living in shelters like those residing at Horizon House.”
They said they would also like to expand on the Care Closet that the coalition started in schools in Lamar County.
The closets are a partnership with school districts and have proven successful handing out clothing as well as food and hygiene supplies, they said.
“We have been able to meet lots of needs of the kids through the Care Closets. It has helped a lot,” said Kornegay, who before retiring served as the homelessness liaison for the Paris Independent School District.
“The coalition came up with the idea, developed it and the schools took it and ran with it,” Braziel said.
While the new organization has been formed it is still finding its way, they said.
“Our work in Lamar County will set the standard for RRVHC and that we will be strengthened by the other counties,” Kornegay said.
The new coalition does have a mission to direct its future. The mission is, “The RRVHC plans, develops, and implements comprehensive and coordinated strategies to assist individuals and families with homeless prevention, safe shelter, critical housing, and compassionate services through information, funding, and networking.”
The new group in addition to Braziel and Kornegay includes Treasurer Tammy Lawing and Secretary Dede Fasken. This board, as well as additional members, will oversee the first 12 months of operation, as the new combined coalition takes shape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.