CLARKSVILLE — As “The Twelve Days of Christmas” blasted from the Red River County Chamber of Commerce building, people gathered around the downtown square Monday night awaiting the official lighting of the tree and decorations around the plaza, and the annual parade.
When the lights came on, the parade of floats, the Clarksville High School band, pickups, fire trucks, other vehicles and a mule-drawn wagon began its trip around the square to the delight of those perched along the route.
Santa was there too, waving and shouting “Merry Christmas” from the top of a fire truck.
“I am just thrilled with the turnout,” Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing said. “This was one of the best parades ever. It was so good to see everyone out on the town square.”
Cameron and Toby Foss were on hand for their first Clarksville Christmas parade. The couple moved to town with their two young children three weeks ago from Colorado.
“It was pretty magical,” Toby said. “It was perfect and everybody is so friendly down here.
Though there was a nip in the air that some of the natives noted, the Fosses found the weather just right.
“I think our daughter did better with the candy that she did at Halloween,” he said pointing at a bag of candy.
People were throwing candy from the parade and the Downtown Merchants Association and others sacked candy and apples into bags that the firefighters handed out to kids at the parade.
Rachel Freeman of Avery has been a regular parade watcher for years and this year was in the Red River County 4-H entry in the parade.
“I always look forward to the parade,” she said.
Shelley Benton, Red River County’s justice of the peace, agreed with everyone that the annual parade boosted the festive feel of the season.
“It was so good to see all the people out on the town square and seeing it looking so beautiful for Christmas,” Benton said. “This shows a lot of community involvement. I think this is the biggest one in a while.”
“We do appreciate everyone who helped put this event together,” the mayor said, agreeing it was one of the bigger parades for the holiday.
But as big as it was, it could have lasted a bit longer for at least one little boy, who shouted, “Is that all,” as the fire truck carrying Santa went by.
The lights on the square will shine each night until after the new year begins, officials said.
