After a harrowing experience, JoAnna Neal and her two sons have a place to call home.
Neal’s son, Jordyn, was caught in a house fire earlier in the month, and the family not only lost everything, but Jordyn suffered severe burns trying to search for his brother in the blaze. Now, thanks to donations and support from the community, the family has found a new place to live after losing everything.
After the fire, Jordyn was rushed to Paris Regional Medical Center where Neal was then told he’d have to be transferred to a different facility with more experience with burns. Neal and Jordyn ended up spending days in a hospital in Parkland as the 6-year-old boy went through multiple surgeries to help heal the deep burns on the left side of his body. Neal said Jordyn’s face is beginning to heal, but that doctors are still working on his left arm, which sustained significant burns.
Neal said he’s been recovering like a champion, only needing minimal medication for pain management.
“I’ve just been giving him Tylenol every four to six hours and Benadryl for the itching,” Neal said.
He’s back home for the time being, and thanks to donations and a fundraiser organized by family friend Kristine Gray, the family has furniture and supplies for their new house.
“We’re only lacking a washer, dryer and a microwave now,” Neal said.
Neal said the family is waiting to hear back from doctors about Jordyn’s hearing — he may have suffered damage in his left ear due to the burns. But for now, he’s in high spirits and ready to get back to life as usual.
“We’ve been going out to the store and back to our mother-in-law’s place where we were staying and he always wants to come along,” she said.
The fire came right before the beginning of the holiday season and afterward, Neal wasn’t sure what her Thanksgiving would look like. But thanks to some organizing by Amanda Willows, Neal said the family will have a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal delivered to their doorstep.
“I just want people to know that we’re so thankful to the community for everything they’ve done for us,” Neal said.
There will be some changes for Jordyn, though. While he’s still recovering, he’s already gained notoriety in the Paris community for his valor and resilience.
“I have to tell him when people point and stare,” Neal said. “‘It’s because you’re a hero.”
