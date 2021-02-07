There’s a new restaurant in town, and on opening day it was hard to miss.
The first Chick-fil-A in Paris opened Thursday in a brand new, sleek building off of Lamar Avenue and hungry customers began lining up in cars before the chicken chain opened its drive-thru window at 6 a.m.
Later in the day, the line of cars had overflowed into the parking lot of Ramseur Baptist Church next door and traffic was backed up on Lamar Avenue to 33rd Street SE.
For 100 lucky customers, the wait was especially worth it as they were surprised with free Chick-fil-A for a year.
The restaurant is locally owned and operated by a new member of the Paris community, Moises Hernandez, who recently moved from owning a Chick-fil-A franchise in Amarillo. Hernandez had pursued a career in accounting after graduating from Baylor University, but said he felt drawn to becoming a franchisee, citing the positive impact he could make through running a restaurant.
“I’m always so grateful for my time as an accountant, but I think even during that time, I knew I wanted to do something more. And I really wanted the opportunity to make a difference. And I think from that really is how I decided to become a Chick-fil-A owner/operator,” Hernandez said.
“I always knew that becoming an owner/operator would give me the opportunity to impact and influence team members and the local community. And I knew that partnering with Chick-fil-A would really give me just a bigger stage to do that.”
Hernandez doesn’t use the term “employees,” making the conscious decision to call those who work at his restaurant “team members.” He said that team spirit and mutual support is a big part of why he feels passionate about being a Chick-fil-A owner/operator. He gets the chance to give community members the opportunity to advance in their career and foster a positive work environment.
“Because I work with my team members on a day to day basis, it’s just so rewarding. And I look forward every day to getting to see them and talk to them, asking about their day, and really just building a relationship with them. Because at the end of the day, I consider them really a partner in the business. I cannot run this business by myself. So they’re truly my partners in the business,” Hernandez said.
He was able to bring on more than 100 full- and part-time team members to work at the Paris location.
Hernandez brought his family to Paris along with him; his wife Cheyenne and sons Beau and Everett, and said they already feel like they’re settling in.
“We’ve really enjoyed our time here so far,” he said. “People have been so nice, so hospitable, which is no doubt that I know that we’re going to build an amazing team from people here in Paris, from neighbors and friends and sons and daughters. And it’s just going to be a great store. And it’s going to be great because of the people that we have in it.”
While there are plenty of places in Paris to get a chicken sandwich, Hernandez said Chick-fil-A stands out from the rest because of its commitment to customer service
“To be honest, I think what truly makes us different from other restaurants is our people, and then the hospitality that we are able to provide through our team members. When we look at team members, we are looking for individuals who are coachable and people who are servant hearted, who want to serve this community and want to serve a very good tasting chicken sandwich,” Hernandez.
The Paris Chick-fil-A, at 3420 Lamar Ave., and is open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. In accordance with company policy, all Chick-fil-A locations are closed on Sundays.
