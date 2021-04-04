Paris Planning & Zoning Commission is to consider action on several plat requests and a single request for a zoning change when the commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The change in zoning from commercial to one-family dwelling comes for a location at 1049 7th St. NW.
Plat requests are for three lots in the 4600 block of Boulder Lane, three properties at 530 10th St. NE, two lots at 606 S. Church St, the East Side Storage Addition in the 300 block of 46th St. NE and the Pshigoda Collegiate Addition for retirement units in the 2100 block of Collegiate Drive.
