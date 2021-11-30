A downtown Christmas parade Saturday, a Tree of Angels for crime victims dedication Sunday and Christmas at the Museums and Wassail Fest on Dec. 11 all were topics of discussion Monday at Lamar County Commissioners’ Court as the court announced nominations for the 2021 History Maker of the Year Award.
Nominees include Pat Bassano, former publisher of The Paris News; Ronnie Nutt, longtime community activist; Travis Skidmore, chief of Biardstown Volunteer Fire Department; Quincy Blount, Lamar County Emergency Management coordinator; and the late Rita Jayne Haynes, former executive director of the Red River Valley Fair Association. The winner, selected by the Lamar Historical Commission, will be announced Dec. 11.
Kari Daniel of the Paris Downtown Association and in charge of Christmas parade planning shared details of the Christmas parade scheduled to kick off from the courthouse at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“We are anticipating a very successful parade this year as people are excited to get back to a moving parade,” Daniel said, noting that because of Covid the parade was stationary and much smaller. “The year before last we had the largest parade in the 12-year history of our nighttime lighted parade, and from the early interest already shown we are anticipating another successful turnout.”
From the courthouse, the parade will travel around the plaza, proceed east on Clarksville Street to 13th Street and across to Lamar Avenue where it will travel west back to the plaza and the courthouse. Those interested in entering the parade are encouraged to contact Daniel at 903-517-9052.
Jane Adams, victims assistance coordinator for the Lamar County District Attorney’s Office, and Darrell Bruce, chief juvenile probation officer, shared details of the 19th annual Tree of Angels dedication from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Farmers’ Market, 400 1st St. SW, as commissioners declared the week of Dec. 1-7 as “Tree of Angels Week” in Lamar County.
“Since Covid is still very active in our communities, we have opted for an outdoor rather than indoor dedication,” Adams said. “People may come and go at their convenience to place ornaments on the tree in honor of their loved ones. Wooden ornaments will be provided since it is an outside event, and refreshments will be served. The tree will then be decorated with the more fragile ornaments and placed in the basement of the courthouse the following day for viewing and for others who wish to place an ornament.”
After the announcement of History Maker of the Year nominations, Marvin Gorley of the Lamar County Historical Commission shared details of the Christmas at the Museums event at Union Station, also known as the Santa Fe building, 1100 Bonham St., and the downtown Wassail Fest planned Dec. 11. Tickets for Wassail Fest, from 1 to 6 p.m, are available at the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce office.
The History Maker of the Year will be announced at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at Union Station followed at 2 p.m. by book signings featuring “The History of Paris Texas Banking” by Skipper Steely and “Currency of Paris and Lamar County Texas” by Marvin Gorley. Paris landmark Christmas ornaments by Glee Emmite, with her latest ornament, “Union Station,” will be available as well. A historical marker dedication at 3 p.m. for the Sanitarium of Paris will take place nearby on or near Coca-Cola property.
Monday, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court approved the following.
Distribution of $380,000 in American Rescue Act funding to volunteer fire departments.
Disposal, sale of surplus materials at Lamar County Jail.
Grant application for regional hazmat team.
Transportation annex to emergency disaster plan.
County treasurer reports
Christmas gift cards and employee tenure certificates
Letting of bids for the leasing of land adjacent to Randy and Marsha Upchurch property at 9216 FM 195.
County auditor monthly financial reports for August, September and October
Payment of claims.
