March 2, Ash Wednesday, marked the beginning of the Lenten Season at Calvary United Methodist Church and many other churches in Paris and around the world. In the Sanctuary, pastor Tim Marks imposed ashes on those in attendance, while others took a quiet moment to reflect at the altar after receiving their ashes. Others received ashes early in the day at a tent in the parking lot because of their work schedules.
Lent is a time of reflection as Christians spend the next 40 days preparing for Easter. Calvary UMC is offering Lenten studies to all who are interested on Tuesday at 6 p.m., in classrooms near the fellowship hall. Cost of the book, “Entering the Passion of Jesus,” is $5. This study is led by Patti Jenkins and Celeste Wilcox and will run through April 12.
On Wednesdays, at noon, a Lenten lunch study is scheduled, in the fellowship hall. Bring a sack lunch, tea will be provided. This study will be led by Marks and will run through April 13. Marks’ study is over the book “Seven Words: Listening to Christ from the Cross.”
When entering the parking lot, keep an eye out for the children from Calvary Kid Care. The fellowship hall is at the back of the church, 3105 Lamar Ave.
