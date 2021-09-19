The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will take possible action on the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration, which expired last week due to a lack of action, when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 899 1589 0122.
Tuesday’s agenda items include discussion about a battery storage facility; possible action to distribute $122,009.21 in unclaimed property capital credits; possible action to renew the Texas Association of Counties’ Risk Management Pool’s Worker Compensation; a possible purchase of an air purifier using CARES Act funding for the Land Records office at a cost of $120.99; and possible approval of a resolution supporting Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning vaccine mandates.
Commissioners also will approve financial and investment reports and payment of bills.
Klark Byrd
