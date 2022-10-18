Sam Bell Maxey House

The Sam Bell Maxey House in Paris.

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site will celebrate Halloween this year with a come and go event, Maxey After Dark, on Saturday at the site from 6 to 8 p.m. This year’s theme is spiritualism, the belief that spirits are able to communicate with the living through mediums and other sources.

Spiritualism was all the rage during the Victorian time period of the Maxey House and Maxey After Dark will provide visitors with the opportunity to experience a séance scene just as the Victorians did. Tarot card and palm reading demonstrations will also be available to give visitors a glimpse into the practices’ history and use. Admission to Maxey After Dark is $5 a person. Children 5 and under are free.

