Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site will celebrate Halloween this year with a come and go event, Maxey After Dark, on Saturday at the site from 6 to 8 p.m. This year’s theme is spiritualism, the belief that spirits are able to communicate with the living through mediums and other sources.
Spiritualism was all the rage during the Victorian time period of the Maxey House and Maxey After Dark will provide visitors with the opportunity to experience a séance scene just as the Victorians did. Tarot card and palm reading demonstrations will also be available to give visitors a glimpse into the practices’ history and use. Admission to Maxey After Dark is $5 a person. Children 5 and under are free.
In addition to Maxey After Dark, the Maxey House is still participating in Texas Archeology Month with its QR code exhibits on the Maxey grounds as well as at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris. Visitors can visit the Maxey grounds to learn more about the historic structures that once stood on the site but are no longer there while the cemetery program focuses on the meanings behind different symbols on Maxey and Long family gravestones.
Both QR code exhibits are free. Visitors can explore Evergreen Cemetery seven days a week from dawn until dusk at 560 Evergreen St. in Paris.
Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site, a Texas Historical Commission property, was built in 1868 in the High Victorian Italianate-style as the home of Samuel Bell Maxey and his wife, Marilda. Maxey served in the U.S.-Mexico War, was a Confederate general and two-term U.S. Senator. Members of the Maxey family lived in the house until 1966 and the restored house reflects almost 100 years of their continuous use. For more information visit visitsbmh.com.
