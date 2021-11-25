The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site celebrates the fifth anniversary of its Museum Store on Sunday by offering unique gifts and encouraging everyone to shop local.
The museum store at the Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site, 890 Highway 56, west of Bonham, is thrilled to participate in this signature annual initiative and join museum stores worldwide by offering unique gifts for the holiday season such as books, souvenirs and Texas themed stocking stuffers — with all purchases supporting the museum.
In promotion of Museum Store Sunday, we are offering 20% off our White House Christmas Ornaments which includes: the 37th annual ornament commemorating President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (2017), the 38th annual ornament honoring President Harry S. Truman (2018), the 39th annual ornament honoring President Dwight D. Eisenhower (2019) and the 40th annual ornament honoring President John F. Kennedy (2020).
The museum store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Our 20% off ornament special will run through the end of December.
For information on this event or promotion during our Museum Store Sunday at the Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site, please visit visitsamrayburnhouse.com and follow us on social media: facebook.com/visitsamrayburnhouse. Please contact us at 903-583-5558 if you have any questions.
The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site tells the real story of Sam Rayburn, one of the most powerful and influential politicians of the 20th century, in his authentic 1916 home. Preserved as a period time capsule, the two-story home contains all original Rayburn furnishings and housewares. The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site is one of 34 historic attractions operated by the Texas Historical Commission.
Marlene Concepción is the administrative assistant at the Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site in Bonham.
