With Texas gas prices rising another 7.7 cents per gallon last week, Monday’s average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $2.50, according to price tracker GasBuddy. Prices in Paris ranged between $2.44 and $2.49 per gallon Monday morning.
Texas gas prices are 34.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 41.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, just slightly higher than growth in the national average that’s up 29.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and 41.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy. The national average is up 3.4 cents per gallon last week to an average of $2.77 per gallon Monday.
"OPEC surprised oil markets last week by extending oil production cuts for another month, ignoring the resurgence in global demand as economies recover from Covid-19. Markets responded by pushing oil prices up some 12%. As a result, motorists should prepare for further gas price increases in the weeks and potentially months ahead, with a $3 per gallon national average potentially less than a month away," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
DeHaan said it was “extremely frustrating” for consumers who may feel helpless as prices soar and millions remain unemployed. His advice: prepare for further increases and shop around for the lowest price.
“I'm hopeful OPEC will see the error in their ways at next month's meeting, but with demand exceeding supply, the longer the imbalance continues, the longer it will take for any rise in oil production to offset it," DeHaan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.