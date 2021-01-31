Owner Greg Marrs is celebrating 35 years of his business, Discount Wheel and Tire, at its location at 3215 NE Loop 286, and is ready for what the future may bring. Over several decades, the entrepreneur has opened multiple locations of his tire business around Northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma, but said his flagship Paris store has always been buzzing with business.
“Of all the ones I’ve put in, this one’s still the top dog,” Marrs said. “This store, it’s always been the top.”
Marrs recently gave the business a facelift, installing a new sign with a freshened-up logo to welcome customers to the popular mechanic shop, but joked that with a team of staff that have been there for years, they’re the ones who need the work done.
Manager Cole Smallwood said that staff retention is part of what makes Discount Wheel and Tire stand out from other businesses. The family-owned operation keeps employees for years — a testament to the quality of their work environment, he said.
“And in the tests of the time in the business here is in our employee base,” Smallwood said. “I mean, there’s 11 of us here … with seven of the 11 with at least 10 years tenure.”
Smallwood is one of those employees with a long history at Discount Wheel and Tire. He said since he and his team grew up in the Paris community and have built strong relationships with friends and customers over the years, they’re better able to connect with the people they work with and can foster trust and retain customers. And for him, it seems time flies.
“I mean, this would be my 14th year,” Smallwood said. “So there’s people that are just now starting to drive that were in diapers when I went to work here when I got out of high school. I mean, I took care of their grandparent’s cars, their parents’ cars, and now they’re driving and we just take care of them.”
Marrs and Smallwood said their passion has always been with cars and said they feel that with a small business like Discount Wheel and Tire, they’re able to provide customers with a more personalized experience than at other, larger companies.
“You just can’t get that kind of hands-on type deal,” Marrs said.
At 60 years old, Marrs is still deeply involved with the family business. Smallwood said Marrs is there every day, helping out customers and working on cars — he can’t stay away from the business and community he loves. Smallwood agreed.
“I really do care,” Marrs said. “I mean, that’s why I’m here, that’s why I’m still here, it’s like, this is not just something to draw money out of. I really do care about it, and that transcends right into them (my employees). I mean, they feel the same.”
After three and a half decades at his Loop 286 location, Marrs said he’s been looking at some new properties that would allow for a newer facility and better access to parking. The current building has gone through regular wear and tear over the years, so he said he’s hoping to revamp Discount Wheel and Tire somewhere else in town.
“I’m scoping out some places,” he said.
Although he’s looking at moving the business off of its current 12-acre plot, which he said might be a good location for a big-box store, Marrs was clear: Discount Wheel and Tire will be in Paris for decades to come. He has no plans of closing anytime soon.
“At 95, Greg would still be here working every day,” Smallwood joked.
Laughs aside, Marrs agreed.
“I wouldn’t do it any differently. I love it. And like I said, at 60 — Cole knows this — I could retire,” Marrs said. “But I’ve got no intention of doing it. I mean, I don’t even know what I would do if I did. Because I just love it.”
