Peoples Bank has announced that Colton Perry has assumed his new role as loan officer at the bank. Perry brings a diverse background to this industry and into this new position.
Perry has been with Peoples Bank since January 2021. Having received a Bachelor of Science in agricultural economics focused on finance and real estate from Texas A&M University. He has already had some experience with the industry standard.
Perry was able to rapidly advance in the field when hired by Land O Lakes/Winfield United. Soon after employment, he was promoted to a sales associate where, after two years, he was promoted to district sales manager covering Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma and Southwest Arkansas. His career path then led him to an opportunity with PPF Cotton Gin as a crop consultant, where he advised growers with farm management and crop marketing decisions.
“The business and finance side of agriculture were always what I enjoyed most,” Perry said. “In my new position with Peoples Bank, I will have the opportunity to work closer with this community than ever before. Lamar County has shaped me into who I am today, and I look forward to helping the members of the community that has given so much to me.”
“We are pleased to have Colton join our family,” Peoples Bank CEO Ronald E. Abbott said. “Colton‘s passion for business and finance fits very well with our bank team and I feel our bank motto of ‘People Helping People’ correlates directly to Colton’s core values as well.”
Peoples Bank is at 2805 Lamar Ave.
