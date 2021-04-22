There was a call to the community to gather for prayer Saturday. With the uncertainties and fears that have become a part of life the past year, the Solemn Assembly Team of Lamar County hosted the prayer group, which crossed cultural and denominational lines, at Breakthrough Church.
A bit different than last year’s gathering, men and women met in one locale in separate rooms with a focus specific for each group. The morning began with breakfast catered by Cheri Maxfield of BougeeFood. Setting the tone for the morning was prayer offered by Pastor Gordon Barnes, pastor of Breakthrough Church. Lela Kelley and Kandace Davidson, of Canaanland Church Of God, then led the group in worship.
The men, under the leadership of Pastor D. Ray Blanton, pastor of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, met in the Fellowship Hall at Breakthrough. Emphasizing the need for men to become leaders in the home as well as the church, the theme of the morning was “Standing In The Gap: It’s Time For Men To Man Up”, Ezekiel 22:30.
Pastor Dwight White of Denton Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon, along with Blanton, challenged the men in several areas: being men who shared their faith, fellowship and worship; being accountable; being leaders first at home, then church and in the marketplace; being men of prayer exhibiting their commitment to God; being men going beyond the four walls of the church — the church has left the building; being reconciled to another, bridging the gap culturally; and being men and leaders of compassion, empathy, integrity and character.
“Simply defined prayer is earthly permission for heavenly interference,” said Dr. Tony Evans, pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship.
The women’s theme was “You Don’t Know My Story-Seasons Change,” Ecclesiastes 3:1. Several dynamic women with varied backgrounds shared from their life stories allowing the test to become a testimony.
Those ladies and their stories include:
Mrs. Janice McGuire, Paris New Generation Baptist Church — Ruth 4:14: McGuire shared her story about getting past the pain from the death of a spouse. She encouraged those in this place, or knowing someone in this place, to focus on the “joy of the Lord being one’s strength” Nehemiah 8:10, and being confident that our loved one has a relationship with the Lord. The greatest witness is to continue to live a full life knowing the legacy of your loved one continues.
Minister Rhonda Reed, Canaanland Church of God and facilitated Encompass 2020 — Proverbs 3:13: Reed shared from living with expectations in the midst of disappointment. Women have a certain level of expectancy, marriage, motherhood, etc., she said. The key is to be mindful of one’s purpose and “real-ationship” with God. Know that God has a plan in the disappointment and He will walk you through the process, she said.
Minister Elnora Biggers Mayes, First Lady and Minister, New Salem Baptist Church — Judges 5:24: Mayes encouraged and challenged the women from the theme scripture Ecclesiastes 3:1. There is a time and a season in all things and to make time for prayer, no matter what is happening. Prayer is the key but faith unlocks the door — listen for the voice of God in all things, she said.
Minister Jazlyn Pipkins, Paris New Generation Baptist Church, CEO Jazleticz — Song of Songs 2:7: Pipkins shared her story from the perspective of being young, single and focused. Her message was to chase after one’s purpose, to fall in love with your first love, the lover of your soul, your king, Yeshua, and His best accomplishment on Earth and His “real-ationship.” The reality of being single encompasses faith and hope and God gets the Glory, she said.
Minister Jennifer Coffin Maxwell, Freedom Family Fellowship, Bogata — Matthew 26:10: A little girl lost but found her purpose after a Jesus encounter. There were those placed along her path who saw beyond the hurt and pain and spoke life to her.
Each story by this group of courageous women bled into the other, thus becoming one story with many parts and a testimony that seasons change.
