Editor’s Note: Staff writer Sally Boswell is following the escapades of Paris native D.J. Pierce, who is also the alternate drag personality, “Shangela,” as he performs on “Dancing with the Stars.” Check out her weekly updates on Thursdays.
Paris native D.J. Pierce, also known as drag performer ‘Shangela,” earned a spot in the finals of “Dancing with The Stars,” streaming live on Disney+ this season. The 40-year old Paris High School graduate and his professional dance partner Gleb Savchenko, danced twice on this week’s episode, one ballroom dance and one Latin Dance, this week with no theme involved.
In the first round, the pair danced a Paso Doble to “Edge of Glory,” by recording artist Lady GaGa, who Pierce called “such an important part of my life.” Pierce appeared in the music superstar’s film “A Star is Born,” and has performed on stage with the recording artist on several occasions. Afterwards, GaGa went on social media to urge her fans to call in and vote for “Shangela.”
The judges awarded “Shangela” 36 points out of a possible 40 for the dance. Pierce said he preferred the Latin-style dances, that they called out the “spicy, feisty side” of his alter-ego. “Shangela” performed a flamenco-style solo in the dance with one of her signature fans, and afterwards gave the show’s host Tyra Banks a quick lesson on how to “pop” the accessorie.
In the second round, the couple danced a Viennese Waltz to another of Pierce’s musical inspirations, Whitney Houston, earning a 37 out of 40, for a total of 73 points, which tied the performer with comedian/actor Wayne Brady for third place on the leaderboard.
“I really want to be in the finals,” said Pierce during the filmed rehearsal segment. “I know that I can dig deep and find what I need to do that. I want it, I want it, I want it, I want it.”
The judges called the pair’s dance “elegant, sophisticated,” and “beautiful.” “That went straight for the heart,” said one judge.
After the audience votes were combined with the judges’ totals, actor Trevor Donovan was eliminated due to low scores, leaving “Shangela” in the bottom two with deaf actor Daniel Durant. All four judges voted to save the drag performer and put her through to the finals.
Next week, in the finals, Pierce and Savchenko will compete against Charlie D’Amelio and Gabby Windey — who tied for first place in this week’s show — and Brady, tied with “Shangela” in third place. The audience, including friends and family and fans in Paris, can expect the return of all the Season 31 contestants, and for Pierce and “Shangela” to “bring it to the ballroom” in search of the win.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
