shangela-dwts-semifinals.jpg

Editor’s Note: Staff writer Sally Boswell is following the escapades of Paris native D.J. Pierce, who is also the alternate drag personality, “Shangela,” as he performs on “Dancing with the Stars.” Check out her weekly updates on Thursdays.

Paris native D.J. Pierce, also known as drag performer ‘Shangela,” earned a spot in the finals of “Dancing with The Stars,” streaming live on Disney+ this season. The 40-year old Paris High School graduate and his professional dance partner Gleb Savchenko, danced twice on this week’s episode, one ballroom dance and one Latin Dance, this week with no theme involved.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.