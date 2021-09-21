Paris ISD will see about $1.9 million of state funding restored after a successful property value appeal.
District business manager Tish Holleman delivered the news to trustees Monday evening, saying Linebarger Attorneys at Law went to work on the appeal after the district learned it was losing $2.7 million of state funding for the 2020-21 fiscal year. The loss was the result of a Comptroller’s Office property values report in February that showed higher valuations than the district had from the Lamar County Appraisal District when trustees approved the budget five months before.
“The state is assuming that we are bringing in property taxes on that value, but we’re not because it happened in the middle of the tax year,” Holleman said. “So, immediately when we got our state values in, our state funding dropped because they assumed we were raising property taxes that we weren’t.”
The successful appeal reduced the available valuation for taxes by $124.5 million, and it has thus far restored about $1.5 million in state funding based on Paris ISD’s Maintenance & Operations budget, Holleman said. That should increase another $400,000 when the state includes the district’s debt funding, she added.
In other business, district resident Marissa Cowles derided trustees as lawbreakers who “purposely weaseled your way around the law” regarding the district’s addition of masks to its dress code, a decision the trustees made in August after more than an hour of public comment in which some parents and staff opposed the measure while some parents and the local medical community voiced support.
The mask rule was paused on Sept. 14 after Lamar County District Judge Wes Tidwell issued a temporary restraining order at the request of Attorney General Ken Paxton, who cited Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order barring local government officials from mandating masks. The district argued the governor had no authority to override trustees’ “exclusive power and duty to govern and oversee the management of the public schools of the district.”
Paris ISD was scheduled to appear in Lamar County District Court at 9 a.m. today for another hearing on the matter.
Cowles read an excerpt from a Sept. 15 district letter addressing the temporary restraining order, which stated the district was unable to defend itself in court after Paxton filed for a temporary restraining order and that the district would follow the restraining order because the board “believes in following the law.”
“You knew what you were doing Aug. 17 when you called an emergency meeting to amend the dress code. While you will not admit it, you know you purposely weaseled your way around the law, thus putting you in the position you are today,” Cowls said. “You show your true colors by constantly deleting posts parents make on your page expressing their disapproval of how you’re handling our children. Please stop trying to play the victim.”
District speech pathologist Sara Norris also addressed trustees about masks, saying young student case numbers remain low and wearing masks have a detrimental effect on their development.
District parent Katie Elliott said parents fear the district would keep the mask rule in place longer than necessary because it did not allow students to unmask for the last few weeks of the previous school year when case numbers were low and because of the wording of the district’s mask rule. As added to the dress code, the district’s mask rule states: “For health reasons, masks are required for all employees and students to mitigate flu, cold, pandemic, and any other communicable diseases.”
“The now legal issues that our district is facing are incredibly divisive for our community. I pray our board does not continue to fight this issue and further divide our little town,” Elliott said.
In the four school days after the temporary restraining order was issued, the number of active Covid-19 cases among Paris ISD students overtook North Lamar ISD active case numbers for the first time this school year. Despite having about 1,500 more students in the district, Paris ISD had fewer cases of Covid-19 on its campuses while masking was enforced. North Lamar has not enforced masking on its campuses this year, although the district does encourage it.
Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon provided trustees an update on the Covid situation, saying there are “huge jumps” in case numbers on campuses across Texas compared to last year when the state enforced masking. In Paris ISD, for the first four weeks of school last year, there were five staff cases compared to 20 this year, and there were 21 student cases last year compared to 71 this year.
Paris ISD is reporting Covid-19 case numbers by campus on its website, parisisd.net.
Dixon also reported that enrollment in the district is healthy compared to years past. There are 3,842 students in the district, which is up 125 students compared to the last day of school in the previous school year. Givens Early Childhood Center has 22 more students this year than last, Dixon reported.
In other business, trustees nominated trustee Clifton Fendley to again serve on the Lamar County Appraisal District Board of Directors and approved awarding a $378,741 contract to Vanguard Modular for the construction of extra classrooms and bathrooms at Justiss Elementary School to provide room for state-required tutoring.
