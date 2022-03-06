Paris Planning & Zoning Commission will tackle a full agenda with public hearings on zoning change requests along with a couple of plat approvals when the commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
The City of Paris will ask for approval to amend ordinances to change the Future Land Use Map for low density residential to medium density residential at 932 E. Price St., 921 E. Houston St. and 939 E. Houston St. along with a map amendment from dual zoning commercial and light industrial to commercial for an area south of Lamar Avenue and east of SE Loop 286 to behind the Jay Hodge vehicle dealership. Another city request is for another land use change from agricultural to one-family dwelling in the Paradise Estates addition north of Old Clarksville Rd.
Public hearings for zoning change requests are for a change from one-family to multiple-family at 2340 E. Cherry St. a change from commercial district to multiple-family at 1306 Bonham St., a change from one-family to multiple-family at 35 13th St. NW and a change from two-family to multiple-family at 912 E. Price St.
Plat approvals include a preliminary one for property at 5040 FM 195 and another at 1269 Graham St and a final plat for Phase 10 and 11 in the Stone Ridge Estates addition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.