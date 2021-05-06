BOGATA — Dirt movers have broken ground on a new store in Bogata.
A Dollar Tree/Family Dollar combo store will be opening in early 2022, according to company spokeswoman Kayleigh M. Painter.
“Small towns have historically had very limited retail options and shoppers often travel long distances to meet all of their shopping needs, but we are changing that,” said Kayleigh M. Painter, Dollar Tree’s Investor and Media Relations Manager.
The company’s brand new combo store format, which combines both retailers, is expected to offer complementary goods to the area. It is not the only business breaking ground in Bogata. Construction is also expected to start soon on a truckstop at the corner of Highways 37 and 271, which will also feature a Sonic Drive-In, owned by Azam Properties.
Newly-elected Mayor Larry Hinsley said it was good for the city overall, not just in new jobs or another place to shop.
“It’ll be revenue for the city, too,” he said. “That’s one of the goals we’re trying to accomplish, more businesses in town.”
The process started early, with tearing down the old Dixie Cafe that stood on the spot, and right now, the company has cleared the lot and is setting in construction materials, Hinsley added.
The 10,500-square-foot dollar store is scheduled to open in early 2022 and will be at 410 Paris Road. Pending approval of a certification of occupancy from the city, Painter added the address number could change.
The combo stores typically employ six to 10 associates, Painter said, and closer to the opening date they will open up applications on the company’s website.
In addition to providing a broad assortment of shelf-stable products, the Family Dollar section of the store will offer frozen and refrigerated food, a large selection of pantry goods, beauty and health merchandise, household supplies, basic apparel, baby and toddler necessities, pet food, electronics, toys and home décor, she added.
The combo store will offer more than 4,000 items for just $1 each, Painter said, including balloons and party supplies, Hallmark greeting cards, seasonal decorations and holiday gifts, DIY crafting essentials, school necessities and much more.
“Family Dollar and Dollar Tree are teaming up to provide the Bogata community with a brand new, close-to-home store experience that offers incredible value on everyday products and exciting $1 deals,” Painter said.
For information about the store, or to apply for a position when the time comes, visit www.FamilyDollar.com/careers.
