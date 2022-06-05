Lamar County Commissioners’ Court is to discuss incentive offers for Plex Roofing & Construction and the Paris/Lamar County Habitat for Humanity when the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 North Main St.
The court also is to discuss a retainer agreement with Allison, Bass and Magee attorneys to assist in the preparation of an answer to a Public Information Act request filed by Malinda Allison.
Other agenda items include a space license agreement with American Red Cross as well as a telephone maintenance agreement with Co-Nexus. Commissioners are to establish a driveway culvert installation policy, discuss repairs to county property including work at newly purchased property at 2805 N. Main St,, review work by engineers Fanning, Fanning & Associates and consider American Rescue Plan Act funding.
