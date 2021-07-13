The Quilts of Valor Circle of the Red River Valley Quilt Guild honored its president, Kariena Brosten, with a Quilt of Valor on Saturday at a meeting at the Lamar County Fairgrounds.
“This quilt is an expression of gratitude meant to thank and comfort you,” past president Regina Harris-Holcomb said in making the presentation. “We honor all of those who have left everything they hold dearly to go serve their time. This quilt says ‘thank you’ for your service, your sacrifices and valor in serving our nation.”
Born on a homestead near Bigfort, Montana, Brosten attended college at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Washington. After graduating with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, she joined the U.S. Navy where she served for 20 years and retired with the rank of Lt. Commander.
During her service, she was stationed in Rhode Island, Long Beach, Bremerton, Washington, Rota, Spain, Marietta, Georgia, San Diego, California and Everett, Washington. Her career focused on mother and baby, which includes labor and delivery, postpartum and nursery. She was considered on the “green side of the Navy,” but was deployed once with the Marines during Desert Storm.
She met her husband, Buriss Chism, while in Washington. The couple has three grown children and four grandchildren.
After retirement, the couple moved to Paris to be close to her husband’s family.
“Kariena’s mother taught her to sew and quilt, a love she shares with her sister and daughter,” Holcomb said. “She gets together with them and a friend yearly to work on a quilting project. She also enjoys walking her dogs, gardening their four acres and her husband’s drag racing.”
Brosten expressed gratitude after the surprise presentation.
“I never dreamed they would do something like this,” she said. “I am most appreciative.”
