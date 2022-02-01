Paris’ Cayton Flippen and the rest of the contestants on “Guy’s Challenge of a Lifetime” are headed to Nashville for the final phase of the competition next weekend after learning the results of last week’s challenge in Branson, Missouri. After coming in last of the trio of two-man teams, Flippen again found himself in the middle of the pack, despite high marks in marketing last week.
Contestants were told to call in a friend or family member to help them out in Nashville, and Flippen called in his cousin, Bryan, who the Lamar County native said he “has known since we were in diapers.” Together they began to set up a food court featuring Flippen’s Mexican food inspired variations on Guy Fieri’s “Chicken Guy” menu,
“I’ve had a temper, but that is done. I’m going to let my food speak for itself,” said Flippen.”I have my eye on the prize.”
Next week’s episode is scheduled for Sunday at 8 p.m. on the Food Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.