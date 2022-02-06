Residential property owners in Paris ISD and those in the rural areas of Prairiland ISD can expect to see another increase in property values in 2022, and both Paris and Prairiland ISDs face a loss of state review in the 2021-22 fiscal year because of low appraisal values.
That’s the information presented to Lamar County Appraisal District directors at a meeting last week as a result of the Texas Comptroller’s property tax study released at the end of January.
According to state law, property values assessed by the local appraisal district must come within 95% of those determined by the state property tax study or the affected school district could lose state funds. Paris ISD lost roughly $800,000 after an appeal last year and could be in for a second hit. Values in Chisum and North Lamar ISDs met the mark, according to the report.
In Paris, the local appraisal for single family residences is at 86.72% of state values and multifamily is at 88.31%. In Prairiland, non-agricultural land and improvements, mostly small acre tracts with homes, are at 77.44% of comptroller values. Because of low values, the local appraisal district is required to evaluate both Paris and Prairiland ISD on a yearly basis while Chisum and North Lamar now may be reassessed every two years.
Following a public hearing Wednesday, a requirement of a new state law, during which no one from the public spoke, consultant Richard Petree of Western Valuation and Consulting based in Abilene addressed the board.
“New legislation requires that the public and the board be made aware through a public hearing of a failure of a property value study,” Petree said. “The state sends in auditors to check the values of the local district compared to what things are selling for. They use sales from Lamar County and they do that for all types of property. If you are not within 5% of market value, then they’re going to ding your school districts if you don’t hit those numbers.”
That was the case with Paris when the state withheld $2.7 million in state funding for the 2020-21 school. After hiring Linebarger Attorneys At Law, the district recouped about $1.9 million, according to newspaper records.
Knowing that Paris commercial property was low in 2020, Petree said last year he assisted the local appraisal district in reclassifying all commercial property.
“We got those values up,” Petree said, as he explained the new schedule raised local commercial values from the 70s in percentage of market value to 94%. “So we are just a little bit below the numbers there. But the residential numbers are now at 88%, meaning that we’re going to have to move those residential numbers again this year because the markets have gone way up. I can assure you this staff doesn’t want to do that, but the failure to do so means that Paris and Prairiland stand to lose state funding if we don’t.”
Petree gave an example of the rapidly increasing housing market in Paris and Lamar County when he shared that he noticed a 900-square-foot house with an appraised value of $24,000 in what he termed “a not-so-great area in town” just sold for $70,000.
“We are living in a crazy world when a plain little house sells for $80 a square foot,” Petree said, noting that with the Fed increasing interest rates, values could decrease just as they did in in the 1980s and in 2008 when appraisal values were reduced.
Appraisal district operations manager Sue Shelton gave some insight into why local district numbers are often lower than state numbers.
“What hurts us, if the controller sends you a letter, you’ll fill out that sales survey and return it to them,” Shelton said. “We have a sale, but people don’t want to tell us what the state knows, and they use it against us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.