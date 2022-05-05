Farmers Market 1 Color.jpg

Two girls staff a stand at the Farmers Market in August, selling fresh fruits and vegetables.

 Submitted Photo

It is May and the regular season of the Market Square Farmers Market will open Saturday.

The market opens at 8 a.m. with art items, soaps, handmade mugs, succulent plants, personal care items, coffee, tea, wine, jams, meats, bread, nuts, honey and, of course, produce and closes at 1 p.m..

The market will then be open every Saturday in the pavilion at 400 1st Street SW.

The market has been a popular attraction in Paris since 2010.

