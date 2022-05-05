It is May and the regular season of the Market Square Farmers Market will open Saturday.
The market opens at 8 a.m. with art items, soaps, handmade mugs, succulent plants, personal care items, coffee, tea, wine, jams, meats, bread, nuts, honey and, of course, produce and closes at 1 p.m..
The market will then be open every Saturday in the pavilion at 400 1st Street SW.
The market has been a popular attraction in Paris since 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.