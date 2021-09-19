HUGO, Okla. — Kiamichi Technology Center, 107 S. 15th St., in Hugo, Oklahoma, will host an open house event 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday to mark the launch of its new Kubota Tech and National Coalition of Certification Centers partnership.
The Kubota Tech partnership provides students a way to earn industry-recognized certifications focused on the repair and service of Kubota equipment, and gives them the knowledge and skills for employment as a diesel technician in the Kubota dealer network.
Kubota, NC3 and Kiamichi Technology Center faculty will be on hand to share information about the partnership, answer questions and provide tours of the facility.
“Through this partnership, students have the opportunity to learn an in-demand technical trade, earn industry-recognized certifications and develop highly marketable skills that will help set themselves apart in an increasingly competitive workforce,” said Jeff Wagley, manager of educational partnerships for Kubota Tractor Corporation.
“As a new Leadership School in the NC3 membership network, we look forward to bringing industry-recognized certifications to the students, and community of Hugo to build a strong workforce for tomorrow,” said Roger Tadajewski, executive director of NC3.
From 10 to 10:30 a.m., Kubota will make a presentation noting the partnership. From 10:30 to noon, an open house with tours of the facility will be held.
Kiamichi Technology Centers has played an integral role in southeastern Oklahoma communities since 1968, serving 10 full and three partial counties. KTC is one of 29 districts in the Oklahoma Career Tech system with more than 30 programs and also offers a wide variety of evening and weekend short-term courses as well as certifications in many diverse career fields. Kiamichi Tech has over 20,000 full-time and short-term enrollments each year and serves over 400 businesses annually through the Workforce and Economic Development Center.
