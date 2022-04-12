Lamar County Commissioners recognized the Sheriff’s Office dispatchers and victims of crime with proclamations at a Monday meeting that saw the court award the Paris/Lamar County Health District $10,000 in American Rescue Act funding to help needy patients recover from the lasting effects of the coronavirus.
Commissioners also approved a tax abatement with the first developer to take advantage of the 5 in 5 Housing In-fill Development Program promoted by the City of Paris, approved purchase orders and contracts for items previously approved for the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for American Rescue Act funding and approved an 18-lot subdivision in Precinct 3.
Sheriff Scott Cass commended the county’s dispatchers who handled more than 30,000 calls for service last year as the court proclaimed April 11-16 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
“They do such an outstanding job taking calls and pushing information out,” Cass said. “I’m blessed by all my staff, I pray for them and I’m thankful for them because it’s a hard job.”
Commissioners also proclaimed the week of April 24-30 as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and recognized plans for a Walk of Hope scheduled April 27 between 11:30 a.m and 1 p.m. The celebration is to consist of a program and a one mile walk around the downtown area in support of crime victims.
“We have over 200 people who attend this event,” victim assistance coordinator Jane Adams of the Lamar County District Attorney’s Office said. “So we have a lot of people who are going to be there to support victims and walk around the plaza holding signs and just supporting victims.”
In making a request for funds, health district executive director Gina Prestridge noted that patients the clinic sees with chronic conditions are in much worse shape than before the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have patients who were afraid to come to our office because of the virus and now their conditions have deteriorated,” Prestridge said. “We have many patients who are not eligible for indigent health care because they fall through the cracks. Many times they can pay for an initial visit but can’t pay for the tests they need. We would like to have a designated fund to help in those cases.”
Although commissioners took no action on an agenda item concerning the purchase of land, Commissioner Ronnie Bass reported results of tests on underground fuel storage tanks on property at 2805 N. Main St currently under a purchase contract.
“This report indicates the tanks are not leaking and have never leaked,” Bass said. “I would like to see us move ahead on this purchase.”
