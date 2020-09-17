Despite Covid-19, sales tax revenues continue to pour into Paris Economic Development Corp. at a higher rate than expected.
“Even with Covid-19, Paris, Texas, is thriving, and sales tax revenues for August are the second highest in the history of the PEDC,” Treasurer Mihir Pankaj reported at a Tuesday meeting,
August collections were $165,649 compared to $172,441 collected in the month of February 2017, Pankaj said.
“That’s a 20% increase over last August,” board chairman Josh Bray added.
“Looking at the past three-year averages for September, I feel we will exceed $1.56 million for the 2019-20 fiscal year,” Pankaj said. “I just think this is something the community needs to know.”
After approving July and August financial statements, which show $4.489 million in cash, Bray recommended the board hire an accounting firm to take information provided by the city and combine information into a profit and loss statement.
“I feel like our financials are a little bit hard to read, specifically our long-term commitment information,” Bray said. “The city is providing us with good information, and I don’t think it would take much. I am looking for some input and to ask staff to get us a proposal.”
Directors agreed, and a motion for the staff to bring back proposals passed unanimously with all seven board members present.
In other action, the board named Bottom Line Co., with a bid of $97,000, to build 400 linear feet of new rail into the Northwest Industrial Park to service American SpiralWeld Pipe Co. The second lowest bidder by roughly $2,000, the company comes recommended by Kiamichi Railroad Co., the owners of the rail spur leading to the park.
The board also passed a resolution in support of Morning Star Solar Center and the company’s proposed $400 million investment west of Paris off Highway 82.
Following an executive session, directors voted unanimously to instruct the executive director and board chairman to continue negotiations with officials from Project X and present a proposal when appropriate.
