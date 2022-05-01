The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site is inviting mothers and daughters for a “Mommy and Me Tea” on Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Moms, and other maternal figures, and their little girls will enjoy a variety of hot and cold tea along with scones and cookies. Guests will make crafts together for the girls to take home, have a few laughs with parlor games, and learn about the “Moms of the Maxey House.” There will also be something special for the moms to take home.