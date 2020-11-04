NOV. 3 to NOV. 4
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Nov. 3
1:36 to 1:54 p.m., 545 E. Washington.
First Responder-Paris
Nov. 3
2:53 to 3:41 p.m., 2562 Bonham St.
Public Service
Nov. 3
7:07 to 7:12 a.m., 3237 Bonham St.
4:23 to 4:33 p.m., 1025 33rd St. SE.
6:43 to 6:58 p.m., 607 BTW.
